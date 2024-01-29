Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$59.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. CIBC cut their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.85.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Up 0.8 %

AIF stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Angela Louise Brown acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25. In other Altus Group news, Director Angela Louise Brown bought 2,475 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,480.25. Also, Director Anthony Long purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,070 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.