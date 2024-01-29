Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Down 3.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 528,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,087,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $535.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amarin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 346,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 649,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 170,670 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amarin by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 287,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

