AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2544864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

