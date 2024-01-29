AMCON Distributing (DIT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT) recently:

1/28/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – AMCON Distributing was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock remained flat at $196.00 on Monday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

