Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 178,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

