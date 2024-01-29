American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 6,918,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,793,363. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

