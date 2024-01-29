American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $55.50. 164,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,854. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 88,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

