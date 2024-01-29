American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.650-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 billion-$67.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.3 billion. American Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $201.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

