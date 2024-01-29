American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.650-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 billion-$67.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.3 billion. American Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.21.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.
In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
