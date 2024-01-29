American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.65-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$65.96-67.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.27 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS.

American Express Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $201.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

