American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.65-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$65.96-67.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.27 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS.
American Express Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of American Express stock opened at $201.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
