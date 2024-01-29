American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Lithium Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMLI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.97. 352,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,774. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. American Lithium has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 256.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 479,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Lithium by 78.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

