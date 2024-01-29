American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $70,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

AMT stock opened at $197.29 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.