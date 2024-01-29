Ames National Co. (ATLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Ames National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Ames National Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Ames National has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Ames National by 4,824.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

