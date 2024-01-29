Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.64. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 306,865 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The company had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

