Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 340,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 507,294 shares.The stock last traded at $54.75 and had previously closed at $53.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,360 shares of company stock worth $16,078,423. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,610,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

