Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 340,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 507,294 shares.The stock last traded at $54.75 and had previously closed at $53.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,290,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,078,423. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,610,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

