Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.64. 469,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

