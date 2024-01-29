Ampleforth Market Capitalization Tops $28.71 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $28.71 million and $924,099.30 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 82,338,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.