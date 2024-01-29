Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $325.89

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

RACE stock opened at $340.17 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $246.51 and a 1 year high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.36.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

