Analyzing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hour Loop and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stitch Fix 1 8 0 0 1.89

Hour Loop presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.48 -$1.48 million ($0.08) -16.25 Stitch Fix $1.56 billion 0.24 -$171.97 million ($1.31) -2.44

This table compares Hour Loop and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stitch Fix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -2.17% -48.60% -12.04% Stitch Fix -9.79% -43.41% -16.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Stitch Fix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

