Analyzing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcelerate and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $119.57 million 3.10 -$79.67 million ($0.22) -10.09

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xcelerate and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -26.25% -25.75% -21.54%

Volatility and Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Xcelerate

(Get Free Report)

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.