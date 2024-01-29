Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock Position Lifted by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $349,000.

FINS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.18. 17,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,446. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

