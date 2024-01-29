AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,938. The company has a market cap of $242.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

