APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 23.9% in January

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,880,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,905. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. APA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.