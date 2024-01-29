Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $847,877.15 and approximately $378.80 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

