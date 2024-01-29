AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Down 3.3%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $216.18 and last traded at $216.18. 57,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 300,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7,457.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

