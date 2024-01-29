Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.