Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.22.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.42 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.