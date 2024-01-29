Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,178,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,648,646 shares.The stock last traded at $15.23 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

