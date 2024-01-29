Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 272,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $164.40 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

