Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.80 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

