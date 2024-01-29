Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.08.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $265.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $267.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

