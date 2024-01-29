Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 136,355 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $40.20 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

