Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $441.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

