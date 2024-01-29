Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $265.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

