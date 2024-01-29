Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.82 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.