Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,326.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,352.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,267.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,051.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

