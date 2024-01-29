Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.