Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.22 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,799.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,607.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,397.27. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,799.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

