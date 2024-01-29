Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.83 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $839.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $756.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

