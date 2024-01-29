Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $180.92 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.