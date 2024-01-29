Arizona State Retirement System Sells 947 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 486,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 531,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,784,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT opened at $142.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.