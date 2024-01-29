Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CME opened at $208.45 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.57.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

