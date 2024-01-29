Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,403 shares of company stock worth $13,917,890 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $810.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $803.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $775.56. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

