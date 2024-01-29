Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $554.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

