ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250,440 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,511,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.92 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.