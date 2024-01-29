Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. 246,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,640 shares of company stock worth $4,611,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.