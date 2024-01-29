Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

