ASD Achieves Market Cap of $32.46 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $32.46 million and $3.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,166.15 or 0.99975342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011181 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00200931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04899702 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,289,299.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

