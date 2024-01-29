Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of APWC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable ( NASDAQ:APWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

