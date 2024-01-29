ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $867.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $883.28. The company has a market capitalization of $342.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $729.24 and a 200-day moving average of $672.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

